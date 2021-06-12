308 more KP people contract Covid with 13 new deaths

PESHAWAR: On yet another day of Covid rampaging across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 13 more people have succumbed to the ghastly pandemic in the 24-hour period on Saturday, ARY News reported citing the provincial health ministry.

With new deaths reported today, the provincial tally for the casualties have risen to 4,216 so far, noted the KP health department of the past 24-hour cut-off period ending today.

In this period, the department said, 308 more people reported Covid positive. The total number of people having been infected with the virus has reached 135,877 in KP.

Those who posted recovery from it are 128,055, according to the department.

Separately today on the national front, the Covid-19 pandemic killed 57 more people in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll to 21,633.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, the country’s caseload climbed to 939,931 after 1,194 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during this period.

