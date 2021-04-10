KP reports 32 new daily deaths with 932 fresh cases

PESHAWAR: In the past 24-hour period in the north-western province Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the single-day death toll of Covid-infected patients reached 32 taking the provincial death tally to 2,618, ARY News reported.

The fresh cases to have been reported the same day and in the same period in KP stand at 932, the health department of the province confirmed.

With today’s cases, total infections in the province have totalled at 98,301 to date.

READ: Another KP doctor plunges to Covid taking provincial toll to 56

Separately reported today from the same province, as the death of another front-line warrior in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province marks a terrible incident on Saturday, as Major Doctor Javed Iqbal has plunged to Covid-19 virus, the provincial toll of doctors has reached 56.

The provincial doctors association of KP announced the total deaths of medical practitioners due to Covid now stands at 56.

The deceased Maj Dr Javed Iqbal, who was posted in CMH Hospital Bannu, died due to the infection, the KP association confirmed today.

This follows the death of another KP front-liner who died infected with the same pandemic yesterday.

Comments

comments