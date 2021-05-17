PESHAWAR: As Covid strengthens into its third wave with its mutated more frequently communicable variants coming in, the virus has on Monday killed 18 more people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), with 186 new infections, ARY News reported.

The KP health department confirmed in the past 24-hour period the new cases have taken the active infections tally to 7,678.

It also said the cases today resulted in 3,046 tests conducted in this period across the province.

On the other hand, the health department said 314 previously infected people have recovered from the virus in this period as well.

READ ALSO: Highest third wave daily deaths reported in Sindh with 719 fresh cases

Separately today for Sindh, Covid has killed 23 more patients in the province, the highest casualties since the incidence of the third Covid wave, according to the daily briefing held by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah who said 719 fresh cases were reported in the 24-hour period as well.

With new cases reported today, the province now stands with 299,896 Covid-19 infections reported so far since the outbreak of the virus, said CM Murad Ali Shah in his Covid briefing.

On the death toll, 23 tallied today due to Covid-19 and virus-led complications, conceded by Sindh in the past 24 hours, the province has suffered 4,824 deaths so far.

