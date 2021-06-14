KP sees 10 new Covid deaths with 131 more infections

PESHAWAR: The Covid rampage in the north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan has on Monday claimed 10 lives in the past 24-hour period, ARY News reported.

The global pandemic further infected in KP 131 more people today, according to the provincial health department.

The new deaths reported in this period take the provincial toll to 4,234 so far since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus here. Of new cases, today’s numbers mean 136,205.

On the other hand, 237 people have posted recovery from the virus as well in this period. So far, the health department said, 128,479 people have recuperated from the infection.

READ: Frontline workers defy instructions by dodging Covid jabs, sources say

Separately today ARY News reported quoting sources with numbers, many frontline health workers in federal health facilities flout government instructions to get vaccinated against Covid not only for themselves but their family members as well, risking the lives of many they come in contact with at hospitals,

A big number of healthcare workers employed in the federal health institutions have yet to get their covid shots including 968 employees of PIMS Hospital Islamabad.

The numbers given by health department officials further say 67 healthcare workers and 188 of their family members have not received their shots as well.

Comments

comments