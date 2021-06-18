PESHAWAR: With the Covid still raging, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province posted in the past 24-hour cut-off period on Friday about five new deaths due to the infection while 156 fresh cases have emerged in this period, ARY News reported.

With new deaths reported today, the death toll of the province has reached 4,257, the health department noted in its daily covid briefing.

On the other hand, with fresh 156 cases reported today, 136,816 people have been infected with the virus so far in the province.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: NCOC decides to close Pak-Afghan border terminals

It may be noted that keeping in view the worsening situation of coronavirus in Afghanistan, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to close border terminals with the neighboring country immediately.

Sources privy to the development said that the NCOC has taken the decision to prevent the spread of k COVID-19 in the country.

Bilateral pedestrian traffic will remain suspended between the two countries till further orders at the terminals. However, Pakistani nationals are allowed to return through the terminals after showing negative Covid-19 test results, the sources added.

