Covid claims new 5 lives in KP with 154 fresh infections

PESHAWAR: As the global pandemic Covid-19 continues to mar the world with its carnage, the virus has on Saturday killed at least five more people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and infected 154 others, ARY News reported.

The number of people who died in the Covid frenzy since its outbreak in the province has reached 4,262 including deaths today, said the health department.

In the past 24 hours, Covid infected 154 more people taking the total infections to 136,973 in KP since the first case was reported.

READ: Naegleria resurfaces in Karachi, claims life of 30-year-old man

Separately today in another disastrous calamity to have befallen the country simultaneously, the Naegleria fowleri-‘brain-eating’ amoeba- has claimed the life of another patient in Karachi.

A 30-year-old resident of Karachi was shifted to a private hospital in Karachi after diagnosed with Naegleria. He was a resident of Karachi’s Quaidabad.

As it was feared with the advent of the sizzling summer, naegleria fowleri has begun claiming human lives and the situation demands greater measures on part of the relevant authorities as the germ finds little resistance because of poor chlorination in most parts of the city.

