Covid-19 lockdown: No more exemption for foreign tourists in KP

PESHAWAR: Two days after foreign tourists had been exempted from the Covid-related restrictions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government on Monday withdrew the notification and directed them to follow coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), ARY News reported.

All the tourist spots will remain closed for the general public and for the foreign tourists from May 8 to May 16 across the province, read a new notification.

In view of the recent alarming surge in coronavirus cases and deaths, the KP government has directed the foreign tourists to limit their movement and stay at their hotels.

Earlier on May 8, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had exempted foreign tourists from the novel coronavirus-related restrictions across the province.

According to a notification issued by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department, foreign tourists and their groups had been exempted from COVID-19 related restrictions and other standard operating procedures (SOPs).

