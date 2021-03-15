Sindh records 171 fresh covid cases with 3 new deaths

KARACHI: As the country fears a comeback of Covid into the third wave, the chief minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah shared on Monday in the daily briefings that the province has recorded 171 fresh novel coronavirus infections in 24-hour span out of 8511 total cases it conducted, ARY News reported.

There have been three new deaths attributable to the virus in the same span of 24 hours while on the positive side, there were 144 recoveries from the disease as well.

CM Sindh said there are 4,263 Covid infected patients under treatment for the virus across the province.

The CM also noted that Karachi’s score in the total infections were 22 per cent as it recorded 38 infections out of total for the day.

READ: Provinces asked to take strict action over Covid SOP violations

Separately earlier today, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) asked the provincial governments to take strict actions over violations of COVID-19 related SOPs.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar chaired a meeting of the NCOC.

The meeting asked the provinces to ensure that SOPs are strictly followed in buses, hotels, and other places, otherwise, strict actions resulting in the closure of the tourism sector may also be considered.

The meeting also emphasized the need for ensuring vaccination of senior citizens as the majority of mortality cases belong to the senior group.

