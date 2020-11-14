Covid positive Aamir Liaquat Hussain shifted to hospital as health deteriorates
KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf lawmaker Aamir Liaquat Hussain has been shifted to hospital on Saturday after he tested positive for Covid-19, ARY News reported.
According to reports, health of television celebrity-turned-politician deteriorated earlier today as he has been quarantined at home for the past few days since he tested positive for novel coronavirus.
He had been coughing non-stop and facing trouble breathing, his family confirmed.
The family of the politician and TV-host Aamir Liaquat Hussain confirmed he has been shifted to a local hospital for medical treatment.
On November 5, Hussain announced via a tweet he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 and requested prayers.
We are under attack
Attacker detected,the notorious #COVID19
Victims: Aamir Liaquat and Syeda Tuba Aamir
Cure: وَإِذَامَرِضْتُ فَهُوَ يَشْفِينِ (80)
Today is the second day,Ginger, Garlic,Kalongi,Black Pepper, Clove,Star Maze & Cinnamon are the helpers
Prayers needed pic.twitter.com/q8dOikDO95
— Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) November 5, 2020
We are under attack, he tweeted. “Attacker detected, the notorious #COVID19.”