KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf lawmaker Aamir Liaquat Hussain has been shifted to hospital on Saturday after he tested positive for Covid-19, ARY News reported.

According to reports, health of television celebrity-turned-politician deteriorated earlier today as he has been quarantined at home for the past few days since he tested positive for novel coronavirus.

He had been coughing non-stop and facing trouble breathing, his family confirmed.

The family of the politician and TV-host Aamir Liaquat Hussain confirmed he has been shifted to a local hospital for medical treatment.

On November 5, Hussain announced via a tweet he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 and requested prayers.

We are under attack Attacker detected,the notorious #COVID19 Victims: Aamir Liaquat and Syeda Tuba Aamir Cure: وَإِذَامَرِضْتُ فَهُوَ يَشْفِينِ (80) Today is the second day,Ginger, Garlic,Kalongi,Black Pepper, Clove,Star Maze & Cinnamon are the helpers Prayers needed pic.twitter.com/q8dOikDO95 — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) November 5, 2020

We are under attack, he tweeted. “Attacker detected, the notorious #COVID19.”

