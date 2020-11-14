Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Covid positive Aamir Liaquat Hussain shifted to hospital as health deteriorates

Aamir Liaquat hussain covid positive hospital health

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf lawmaker Aamir Liaquat Hussain has been shifted to hospital on Saturday after he tested positive for Covid-19, ARY News reported.

According to reports, health of television celebrity-turned-politician deteriorated earlier today as he has been quarantined at home for the past few days since he tested positive for novel coronavirus.

He had been coughing non-stop and facing trouble breathing, his family confirmed.

The family of the politician and TV-host Aamir Liaquat Hussain confirmed he has been shifted to a local hospital for medical treatment.

On November 5, Hussain announced via a tweet he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 and requested prayers.

We are under attack, he tweeted. “Attacker detected, the notorious #COVID19.”

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Shibli Faraz terms Maryam Nawaz’s remarks as lies

Pakistan

13-year-old girl burnt to death in Nawabshah

Pakistan

PTI, PPP, PML-N eyes victory as Gilgit-Baltistan goes to polls

Pakistan

Publicity campaign organized in England to call out India’s treatment of…


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close