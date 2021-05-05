Covid positive prisoner escapes from Hyderabad hospital ward

HYDERABAD: A coronavirus positive under trial prisoner, who was admitted at a hospital here, run away from the medical facility, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Ghulam Rabbani, a jail inmate who tested positive for COVID-19, was shifted to Kohsar hospital two days ago.

The hospital management in a letter to the Medical Superintendent disclosed about the escape of the Covid positive prisoner from the hospital.

The prisoner made his escape from the window of the hospital ward, hospital management said in the letter.

The prisoner was brought to the hospital on recommendation of the Civil Hospital’s focal person Dr Aftab Phul.

Covid positive inmate’s escape has caused commotion in the police as well as in the health department, sources said.

The police has failed to trace the fleeing under trial prisoner after over 24 hours passed to the incident.

A court had granted physical remand of the prisoner to Hyderabad’s GOR police station.

