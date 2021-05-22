ISLAMABAD: Overall 52 districts including federal and provincial capitals of the country have been reporting over five percent of the COVID positivity ratio, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

According to details obtained by ARY NEWS, Punjab province is in the lead with 20 districts reporting over five percent positivity ratio, followed by 14 districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 12 in Sindh, four in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and one in Balochistan.

The federal capital Islamabad has also reported a positivity ratio of over five percent, a benchmark set by the NCOC to be reviewed before lifting COVID-related restrictions.

All districts of Karachi, the business hub of the country, have witnessed over five percent positivity ratio, followed by Hyderabad, Badin, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur and other districts.

In Punjab, Lahore, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Multan, Lodhran, Rahim Yar Khan, Okara, Sargodha, and other districts have reported higher COVID positivity ratio.

Peshawar, Abbottabad, Buner, Charsadda, Dir, Mardan, Nowshera, Swat are among the key districts of the KP province that have reported a higher ratio of COVID-19 cases.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 tally

The coronavirus killed 88 more people across the country over the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 20,177.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, the national tally of confirmed cases rose to 897,468 with 4,007 more testing positive for the virus during the same period.

A total of 62,238 samples were tested, out of which 4,007 turned out to be positive. The positivity ratio was recorded at 6.43%. 3,712 more people recuperated from the disease, pushing the number of those recovering to 813,855.

