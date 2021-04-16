With new 62 Covid deaths Punjab accounts for 56pc casualties in Pakistan

LAHORE: The Covid cases in Punjab province in the past 24-hour period on Friday have been tallied to be 2,732 according to the provincial health department with 62 new deaths, ARY News reported.

With 62 new Covid deaths today, the total casualties for the province have jumped to be 7,271 since the outbreak of the global pandemic, noted the health department.

Only in Lahore, 1402 of total cases emerged, which makes for about 51 per cent of entire Punjab stats.

READ MORE: 110 more coronavirus deaths, 5,364 cases reported in Pakistan

Punjab also accounted for the 56 pc of the casualties reported across Pakistan in the last 24 hours according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

It may be noted that today throughout Pakistan, the novel coronavirus has claimed 110 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 15,982.

The latest statistics of the NCOC showed the COVID-19 has claimed 110 more lives and 5,364 fresh infections were reported during the period.

