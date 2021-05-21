Punjab sees 64 new Covid deaths with 898 fresh cases today

LAHORE: As Covid cases continue to rampage across the country in its third wave, the Friday statistics from Punjab confirm 898 fresh cases emerging while 64 new deaths from the virus, ARY News reported citing health department data.

The health department of Punjab said today for the 24-hour period in the province, 898 new cases of COVID-19 infection have emerged taking the count of cases so far to 332,000.

On the other hand, the new deaths today due to the virus alone take the toll to 3,975 in Punjab, Punjab Healthcare spokesperson confirmed.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 vaccination for citizens above 30 starts tomorrow

It is pertinent to note that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided today to start Covid-19 vaccination of citizens aged 30 and above from tomorrow (Saturday).

Taking to his official Twitter account, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, announced that, “In today’s National Command Operation Center (NCOC) meeting it has been decided to open up vaccination for 30 years and older starting tomorrow.”

“The messages for those who are being scheduled will go out today.”

