COVID scare: Punjab operation theaters to remain shut until May 10

LAHORE: The Punjab health department has Monday further extended a lockdown on operation theaters of all the tertiary care hospitals and medical units as no surgeries will be conducted until May 10 as of now, ARY News reported.

The lockdown will only apply to slated procedures while emergency surgeries will be exempt from this ban propelled by the Covid situation in the country as the virus rampages through the country after it launched into the third wave.

According to the letter addressed to all the heads of medical institutions across Punjab, the measure has been taken considering the health situation cropped up by the global pandemic as there has been no respite in the rising incidence of cases.

Initially, the ban was until April 27 but keeping in view the ongoing situation, it has been extended to May 11.

On the day the ban expires, the committee will assess the situation and decide accordingly, said the health department’s notification.

OPDs of Mayo Hospital and Jinnah Hospital will remain completely shut while departments of tertiary units, ENTs, dermatology, neurology, and psychiatry will remain shut as well.

READ: NCOC recommends week-long Eid holiday amid surge in Covid cases

Separately today, in view of the alarming surge in COVID-19 cases during the third wave of the pandemic across the country, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) recommended week-long holidays for Eidul Fitr, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, the NCOC also proposed a complete ban on inter-city public transport service on the eve of Eid to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Comments

comments