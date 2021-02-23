Daily Covid report: Sindh concedes 296 cases with 9 new deaths

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah briefed media Tuesday on the daily Covid situation noting 296 new infections emerged in a 24-hour span across the province, ARY News reported.

The new infections were reported out of 9,077 total tests conducted in the same span across the province, CM Shah said, adding that 159 of them belong to Karachi.

On the casualties, he confirmed nine new deaths attributable to the virus in the province, while 771 reporting recovery from it.

READ: Health ministry dissatisfied with ‘slow’ vaccination pace in Islamabad

Separately today, the ministry of national health services has expressed dissatisfaction over the pace of vaccination of frontline health workers against the coronavirus in Islamabad.

In a letter to the capital’s public and private hospitals as well as labs, the ministry pointed out that the vaccination pace is slow as less than half of the total registered health workers have been inoculated against the virus as yet.

It lamented that the vaccination pace didn’t pick up despite its directives in this regard.

