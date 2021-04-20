COVID: Saudi rumour-mongers to now pay 1m Riyals in fine

The authorities in Saudi Arabia have imposed SR1 million for spreading rumours or false news about COVID-19, as the kingdom has intensified mass vaccinations against the potentially fatal disease.

The Saudi interior ministry said that a fine of up to SR1 million or jail terms ranging from one year to a maximum of five or both penalties will be imposed on anyone proven guilty of rumor-mongering or spreading false information about the pandemic, reported their local media.

Repeat offenders could face double penalties according to the concerned authorities.

Saudi Arabia initiated mass vaccinations against COVID-10 on December 17. Authorities have offered the vaccination to citizens and foreign residents for free.

Over 7.3 million doses have since been administered at 587 vaccination centres across the kingdom, according to the latest official figures.

The kingdom has recently expanded the inoculation campaign, urging citizens and expatriates to register to get vaccinated.

Health authorities so far have confirmed a tally of 405,940 virus cases and 6,834 fatalities.

