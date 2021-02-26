COVID claims 13 more lives in Sindh, infects 322 others

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Friday that 13 more died due to coronavirus in the province in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his daily statement on the Covid situation said that 13 more patients of coronavirus died overnight, lifting the death toll to 4,335

CM Murad said that 322 new cases emerged when 10,865 tests were conducted during this period.

So far 2,998,409 tests have been conducted against which 257,729 cases were diagnosed, of them 241,256 patients have recovered, including 273 overnight, added the chief minister.

So far 2,998,409 tests have been conducted against which 257,729 cases were diagnosed, of them 241,256 patients have recovered, including 273 overnight, added the chief minister.

The CM said that currently, 12,138 patients were under treatment, of them 11,732 were in home isolation, 8 at isolation centers and 398 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 362 patients was stated to be critical, including 50 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 322 new cases, 155 have been detected from Karachi, including 52 from District East, 42 South, 26 Central, 16 West, 13 Korangi and six Malir.

Hyderabad reported 25 cases, Thatta 19, Tando Muhammad Khan 15, Badin 13, Shaheed Benazirabad 11, Matiari eight, Sujawal seven, Mirpurkhas six, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Larkana and Tando Allahyar five each, Qamber, Nausheroferoze and Shikarpur four each, Jamshoro three and Umerkot two.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

