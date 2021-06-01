Sindh concedes 12 Covid casualties with daily 868 infections

KARACHI: The Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said in daily Covid situation briefing the province has suffered 12 new Covid-19 deaths and about 868 fresh cases in its 24-hour daily cut-off period on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The deaths recorded thus far have taken the provincial toll to 5,051, said the CM, adding that Sindh has till date conceded 319,430 Covid cases since first outbreak.

Of the 868 cases today reported in fresh tests conducted over the period, 531 (or 61 per cent) belong in Karachi, he said.

READ: Sindh sets up mobile vaccination units for Covid-19 in Karachi

Separately earlier today, the Sindh Health Department in collaboration with Pakistan Red Crescent-Sindh (PRCS) opened two mobile vaccination units for COVID-19 in Karachi.

The mobile units were opened in order to facilitate the vaccination of the general people against COVID-19.

Chairman PRC-Sindh in a statement said that the PRC teams were working tirelessly to play a significant role in the ongoing national efforts to overcome the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.

