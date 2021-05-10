Sindh further concedes 11 Covid deaths with over 700 fresh infections

KARACHI: The global pandemic resurgence with new variants only making it more communicable, Sindh province reported on Monday 782 daily Covid infections and 11 new deaths in the past 24-hour period, ARY News reported.

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah said in his daily briefings today that with new nine Covid deaths today the province has tallied 4,753 casualties due to the virus so far since its breakout.

The 782 fresh cases reported in this 24-hour period, were diagnosed in 12,743 tests conducted in the province in total, said the CM.

Furthermore, of these 782 fresh cases today, 336 (or about 42 per cent) belong to Karachi, according to CM cited numbers.

It may be noted that at present, there are 17,962 Covid-infected patients are receiving treatments in health facilities with 655 of them suffering serious complications.

On the other hand, 890 previously infected patients showed recovery from the virus and have tested negative.

READ ALSO: No eid holiday for healthcare staff amid pandemic, Sindh notifies

Separately earlier last week, in a bid to counteract Covid resurgence, as the country fends off the global pandemic woes propping up in the third wave, the government of Sindh notified that private hospital staffers will be on duty while vaccinations center shall too remain open sans three eid days.

According to the notification released by the Sindh government, except for the three gazetted Eid days, from 13- to 15 May, the vaccination centers will remain open on all federally announced holidays

