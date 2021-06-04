Sindh reports 16 new Covid deaths with 925 fresh infections

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said in his daily briefings the province has Friday suffered 16 new Covid deaths in its 24-hour cut-off period with 925 fresh infections to have emerged, ARY News reported.

In the past 24 hours, the Sindh health department conducted about 14,937 tests across the province out of which 924 came positive for Covid.

With 16 new casualties attributable to the infection, the provincial death toll has risen to 5,105 over all.

Of the total cases reported in the province, 525 (or 56 per cent) belong to Sindh’s capital Karachi, CM Shah said.

Separately earlier today, Pakistan reported 83 more deaths in the last 24 hours by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) taking the nationwide tally of fatalities to 21,105.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, as many as 1,893 new cases of the COVID-19 detected. The overall country’s caseload stands at 928,588.

A total of 52,859 samples were tested to diagnose the deadly virus, out of which 1,893 turned out to be positive. The positivity rate of infections was recorded at 3.58%, the NCOC said.

