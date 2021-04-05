10 more Karachi police personnel test Covid positive in one week

KARACHI: At least 10 police personnel have tested Covid positive in the past about seven days until Monday while 45 of them are receiving treatment for the same virus, ARY News reported.

According to the details shared by the Sindh Police spokesperson, the total number of Covid infected personnel in the province has jumped to 6,366 today out of which 10 came positive in the past week alone.

Those amongst the security personnel who developed the worse symptoms and complications stand at 45 and are under treatment in medical facilities, the police spokesperson confirmed.

However, he mentioned that 6,297 of all to contract the virus have recuperated from it, while the lives of 24 on-duty police officers were devoured in the period who stand martyrs.

Separately to be reported today, the government has decided to administer Covid-19 jabs to elderly people aged 80 and above at their homes after the National Command Operation Center (NCOC) approved of these recommendations.

According to the official sources privy to the details, the government decision came after NCOC huddle gave go-ahead to the recommendations put forward by the huddle and has thus directed all the provinces to begin vaccination drive at home for the elderly who cannot wait at designated centers.

The local health authorities will be responsible to facilitate the home vaccine drive, sources confirmed, as the people will reach out to local officials to get themselves registered.

