COVID claims six more lives, infects 225 others in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Friday that six more patients of coronavirus lost their lives during the past 24 hours, lifting the death toll to 2574 and 225 more cases emerged when 8429 tests were conducted raising the tally to 141,474.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the CM said that six more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 2574 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

CM Muad said that 8,429 tests were conducted against which 225 new Covid cases were detected that came to 2.6 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 1,519,134 tests have been conducted which diagnosed 141,474 cases, of them 95 percent or 134,494, including 650 overnight.

Murad Ali Shah said that currently 4406 patients were under treatment, of them 4164 in home isolation, five at isolation centers and 237 in different hospitals. He added that the condition of 168 patients was stated to be critical, including 20 shifted to ventilators.

According to the CM, out of 225 new cases, 164 have been detected from Karachi, including 69 from South, 40 East, 28 Central, 20 Korangi, five Malir and two West.

Hyderabad reported eight cases, Sukkur six, Jamshoro four, Sanghar and Shikarpur three, Dadu, Larkana, Naushehroferoze and Umerkot two each, Badin, Jacobabad, Kambar, Matiari and Mirpurkhas one each.

The chief minister urged the people of the province to observe SOPs strictly.

