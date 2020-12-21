Total 820 shops, restaurants in Karachi’s Central sealed for violating COVID SOPs

KARACHI: Curbing the violations of COVID-led SOPS which may cause pandemic spread, the civil authorities of district Central have sealed on Monday at least 820 shops, ARY News reported.

Sakhi Hasan Mobile Market, North Nazimabad, and Liaquatabad Suitcase Market were amongst the bigger raid targets where shops and restaurants were sealed due to violations.

In Nazimabad and Gulberg towns, wedding walls and shops were sealed as well.

It may be noted that earlier today the highest positivity rate of coronavirus cases was recorded in Karachi at 13.1 percent in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was briefed.

Pakistan’s overall Test Positivity Ratio (TPR) was recorded at 6.3pc, the NCOC session was informed today.

The positivity ratio of coronavirus tests in Sindh was recorded at 7.91 pct, while in Azad Kashmir 8.25 pct, Balochistan 4.78, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 6.41 per cent and in Punjab 3.4 pe rcent. The test positivity rate in the federal capital Islamabad was recorded at 3.58, while the minimum positivity rate was recorded at 1.2 per cent in Gilgit Baltistan region.

