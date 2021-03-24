Covid third wave: Smart lockdown imposed in more Karachi localities

KARACHI: Keeping in view the rising number of COVID-19 cases amid the third wave of the disease, the local administration on Wednesday imposed a micro smart lockdown in several localities of Karachi’s district Keamari for two weeks, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, the district administration placed five union councils of the two sub-divisions of district Keamari the micro smart lockdown. The sub-divisions include Baldia and S.I.T.E.

The areas of five union councils that put under micro smart lockdown include Saeedabad, Islam Nagar, Gulshan Gazi and Metroville area of SITE subdivision.

The deputy commissioner put several areas of the district under micro lockdown from March 24 to April 4, 2021.

The notification said lockdown is being imposed after the District Health Officer pointed out Covid hotspots in his remits.

People living in these areas will have to adhere to the following SOPs:

Anyone entering or exiting these areas will have to wear a mask

Unnecessary movement shall be restricted

All businesses in these areas will ensure COVID-19 SOPs are followed in letter and spirit

No private/family get-together will be allowed

No gathering of three or more persons will be allowed in public spaces

All persons afflicted with the virus will quarantine themselves and would not be allowed to mingle with others until they test negative.

