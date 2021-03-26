Azra Pechuho warns health workers avoiding covid vaccine of termination

KARACHI: Sindh government has warned health workers against avoiding COVID-19 vaccination with Dr. Azra Fazl Pechuho saying that it could lead to their termination from the service, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the provincial Health Minister, Dr. Azra Pechuho urged healthcare workers to not fall for fake news and disinformation about the covid vaccine and to get themselves vaccinated as this will keep them and others safe.

The health minister further said that she herself has received the vaccine and that its side effects are minimal. “It is every healthcare workers responsibility to ensure that they do not get infected nor should they infect others so getting vaccinated is vital,” she said in a video message shared on Twitter.

Further divulging details, Pechuhu said that overall 172,000 health workers got registered for the vaccine of which 33,000 are yet to get the jab.

It is completely safe and those who will skip it could lose their jobs, she said.

Furthermore, Speaking during ARY NEWS programme Bakhbar Savera, health expert Dr Syed Faisal Mahmood said that the woman could get the COVID vaccine during pregnancy.

