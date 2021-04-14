Sindh reports 470 new Covid cases while no new deaths

Sindh reports 470 new Covid cases with no new deaths

KARACHI: The Covid situation of Sindh in the daily statistics on Wednesday noted 470 fresh cases across the province while no new casualty was posted according to the numbers shared by Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, ARY News reported.

With fresh cases reported today, the total number of provincial Covid infections reach 258,999, while total deaths reported since the first outbreak in the province stand at 4,533.

CM Shah noted 6,777 Covid infected patients presently receive treatment in the province due to the virus and related complications while 466 have recovered from it today.

The CM added that 310 of all under-treatment Covid patients have been on intesive care as their health has deteriorated and 38 of them are on ventilator support.

In the cases reported today from the province, 470 in total, the CM said that 262 belonged from Karachi.

READ: Vaccination centres to remain open across country after Iftar

Separately today, in order to provide more facilities to the citizens willing to get vaccinated against coronavirus, the federal government announced that coronavirus vaccination centres will operate in two shifts during the holy month of Ramzan.

According to details, the vaccination centres will operate in two shifts and continue providing services after Iftar.

