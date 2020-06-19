JAIPUR: A COVID-19 patient in India’s Rajasthan state lost his life after his family members disconnected the ventilator to plug in the air cooler.

According to reports in Indian media, the family members of the COVID-19 patient, who came to meet him in the hospital, unplugged the ventilator to turn on the cooler that they had brought from outside.

Reports say the ventilator worked for some time on battery but then collapsed, turning the patient critical.

The incident happened on June 15 in the Maharao Bhimsingh Hospital (MBS) hospital in Rajasthan’s Kota district.

Police say a committee was formed soon after the death was reported, and it will submit its report today.

The doctors at the hospital claimed that they were reported of the patient’s critical condition they could not save his life, adding that the the relatives of the deceased also attacked the resident doctors after the patient died.

