Cow catwalk video goes viral on social media

In an amusing video shared on social media, a cow could be seen catwalking in a similar manner as models walk on a ramp.

In the video, the cow was seen walking on a road with utmost swag and style just like a model does on a catwalk. Beautiful scenery is seen in the backdrop as the white and brown cow walks in the middle of the road. Other cows can also be seen walking behind it.



The video, which has been circulating online at least since 2018, has resurfaced online after it was recently shared on Twitter.

It has been viewed more than 8 million times. While most netizens were left in splits after watching the video, others were concerned that the cow may be suffering from a disease or injury.

One user said, “Now that is one classy moo cow..I have seen everything now..a cow with a sense of humour.” Another wrote, “That is so funny.”

A third user said, “Funny but something is wrong w her.” Yet another added, “Now sir can you get out of the car and walk in a straight line please?”

