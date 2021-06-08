Cowardly lion clings to a tree to escape from herd of furious buffalo

NAIROBI: In a bizarre incident, a terrified lion clung to a tree to escape from a herd of furious buffalo in Kenya’s Maasai Mara National Reserve.

According to the details, a group of four lions was following the herd of 500 buffalo, creeping closer in a bid to catch their prey in the savannah.

Meanwhile, the buffalo suddenly became aware of the lions’ presence and they decided to turn around and chased away the lions who were creeping up on them.

After spotting the angry buffalo herd, one of the scared lions desperately scampers up a tree to safety. The lion clung on to a branch after it bungled an attempt to stalk the herd. The king of the jungle stayed in the tree for nearly one hour before the buffalo herd left the area.

The lion peered down at its prey from up high, unable to return to the ground for fear of an attack by the herd of buffalo, Mail Online reported.

Photographer Olav Thokle, 54, from Norway, captured the moment the king of the jungle was forced to scamper to safety.

He said: ‘Suddenly the buffalo became aware of the lion’s presence. He saw a lonely tree on the great savannah and climbed to safety from the big buffalo. He stayed in the tree for nearly an hour, before the buffalo herd left the area.’

