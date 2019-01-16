Web Analytics
Cows walk on fire in India’s harvest festival

BANGALORE: Indian devotees led decked-up cows over burning hay to celebrate the Hindu harvest festival in a ritual seeking good fortune and protection from harm.

The Makar Sankaranti festival marks the advent of spring and is celebrated by kite-flying and other regional festivities in the month of January.

In this photo taken on January 15, 2019 a Hindu priest performs a blessing ritual for a cow before being led over burning hay as part of a tradition to seek good fortune and protection from harm during the Hindu Makar Sankranti festival in Bangalore. -AFP

In the southern city of Bangalore famous as the tech-hub of India, men decorated the cows with garlands and bells and walked them over hay set ablaze.

The age-old ritual is believed to bring good fortune and keep cows, which are sacred to Hindus, and other livestock and crops from harm’s way.

Indian men lead a cow over burning hay as part of a ritual to seek good fortune and protection from harm during the Hindu Makar Sankranti festival in Bangalore. -AFP

