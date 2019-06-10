ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf stalwart and former Minister for Finance Asad Umer on Monday said that projects amounting to $27 billion under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are complete or near completion, ARY News reported.

Addressing the National Assembly session today, he said, “A total of 50 billion dollar projects were started in the country under CPEC out of which 27 billion dollars worth of projects have been completed or are near completion.”

He further added that $7 billion Foreign Director Investment (FDI) arrived in the country during Pakistan Muslim Leagues’ (N) tenure out of which 4 billion dollars FDI came under the pretext of CPEC.

Asad Umer taking a jibe at the opposition leader’s return to his native country Pakistan after an extended time spent in London said that he is happy to see Shehbaz Sharif among the parliamentarians.

“I hope the opposition leader is feeling fresh after spending time in London,” taunted Umer.

Reverting to the speech by leader of opposition in the parliament and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz President, Shehbaz Sharif’s made earlier in the national assembly proceedings Umer said: “If the electricity situation in the country was as good as Shehbaz said then why did National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) persisting to raise tariff prices by Rs. 2?”

“I could not understand these cheap power projects the opposition leader speaks of, if the projects were that cheap then why were electricity costs increased?”

