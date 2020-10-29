Govt tables CPEC Authority bill, 26th Amendment in NA

ISLAMABAD: The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Bill 2020 and 26th Amendment to the Constitution Bill 2020 were tabled in the National Assembly on Thursday.

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan presented both bills in the house. They were referred to the relevant standing committees of the lower house of Parliament for review.

Under the CPEC bill, the authority will comprise a chairperson and five members to be appointed by the prime minister. While their tenure will span four years, the chairperson can be given one-time extension for another four years.

No person will be appointed as chairperson for a third term in a row, the bill stipulates.

Last year in October, President Dr. Arif Alvi had promulgated an ordinance for the establishment of the CPEC Authority. The government decided not to extend the defunct ordinance and replace it with the bill.

