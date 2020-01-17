LAHORE: The chairman of CPEC Authority, Lieutenant General Retd Asim Saleem, called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar where they exchanged views on the ongoing projects of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, ARY News reported on Friday.

It was agreed to expedite development work on CPEC-related projects in the meeting.

CM Usman Buzdar praised Prime Minister Imran Khan over his initiative to establish CPEC Authority. He added that CPEC projects are making great progress during PM Imran Khan-led government. Domestic and international investors are being given special facilities, said Buzdar.

The chief minister said the current government wants to make Punjab as the centre of industrial and trade activities. He appreciated Chinese assistance in the development of Pakistan through CPEC which would become game-changer in the region.

Earlier on January 3, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar had welcomed the initiation of the second phase of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Pakistan and China.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, in his latest Twitter messages, termed the significant progress of the Pakistani stock markets to its highest points in 16 months as a good omen. He said the second phase of Sino-Pak free trade pact is praiseworthy.

Sarwar added that Pakistani traders will be able to launch 313 new products in the Chinese markets with zero duty, whereas, the pact will also benefit agriculture and leather sectors.

The governor predicted 2020 as the year of prosperity and development for Pakistan. He expressed hopes that the nation will soon get the good news regarding the renewal of GSP Plus status.

