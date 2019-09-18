China satisfied over speed of development work on CPEC: Bakhtiar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development, and Reform, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar says China has expressed satisfaction over the speed of development work on China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Railway line project ‘ML-1’ is the most important project for the development of the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

To a question, he said all preparations have been made to inaugurate Rashakai economic zone during next month.

The minister said the government is developing Gwadar on priority as shipping hub of the country.

The National Assembly was informed on September 16 that an agreement for the up-gradation of ML-1 from Karachi to Peshawar will be signed next month.

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid told the House during question hour that the up-gradation of the rail track will be started from Sindh province.

