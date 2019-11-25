CPEC helping reinforce economic development, says PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Led by Ambassador Sha Zukang, former Under Secretary General of the United Nations and current President of China-Pakistan Friendship Association, a Chinese delegation called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.

Prime Minister Khan, welcoming the delegation, underscored the closeness and depth of Pakistan-China ties.

Underlining that CPEC is a transformational project, he invited the Chinese companies and investors to invest in diverse sectors in Pakistan.

The prime minister said CPEC, a flagship project of President Xi Jinping’s BRI, has been not only helping reinforce economic development of Pakistan but would also contribute to the regional prosperity. Its second phase will focus on industrialization, agriculture and socio-economic development, he added.

The ambassador underscored that Pakistan and China were All-Weather Strategic Co-operative Partners and their partnership was aimed at promoting peace, development and prosperity in the region. He emphasised that the special relationship between the two countries was reflected in expression of warmth by Chinese people towards Pakistan at every occasion.

He stressed that the Chinese investors were confident about Pakistan’s economic potential and hoped that the economic relationship between the countries would reach the level of their excellent political relations.

