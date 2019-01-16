CPEC holds strategic status for Pakistan to improve connectivity: Umar

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umar on Wednesday said the CPEC holds a very strategic status for Pakistan to improve its connectivity with the regional countries and beyond to reap the fruits of the opportunities in South and Central Asia, ARY News reported.

Speaking at a gathering in Islamabad, Umar said we not only want to reach North and South through CPEC but also approach westwards to achieve maximum opportunities of the socio economic development.

He said Pakistan intends to be a valuable contributor to supplement the benefits of this vital project.

Finance Minister said Pakistan is also working on a plan to bring forward other parties to invest in various projects along CPEC route to accelerate economic activities and jobs for our youth.

He urged other countries of the region to get benefit of CPEC.

He said the PTI government is working on a plan of economic revival to put Pakistan on the path of self-dependance.

He said Pakistan’s friends Saudi Arabia, China and the UAE have generously supported the country in dealing with the current account and fiscal deficit crises.

He said we are thankful to our friends but our next priority is to take all corrective measures to revamp national institutions on strong footings so that we are not again put into a situation where we need emergency financial support from abroad.

