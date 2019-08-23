CPEC entering expansion phase: Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar has reiterated government’s commitment for implementation of the next phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor for the benefit of the Pakistani people, ARY News reported on Friday.

Talking to Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing in Islamabad on Friday, he said CPEC is a flagship programme of Belt and Road initiative, which is now entering into a new phase.

The Minister acknowledged the economic and financial assistance provided by China to Pakistan during difficult times.

He said China’s position on the current situation in occupied Kashmir is vehemently appreciated.

Hammad Azhar said that the incumbent government’s vision was on building institutions, improving governance and spending taxpayers money for the greater welfare of common man.

Read More: Pakistan, China entering a new stage of CPEC, says Chinese envoy

The Chinese Ambassador updated the minister on the progress made on the implementation of CPEC related projects.

He said that in the second phase the priority would be given to socio-economic sector projects with grant financing for the direct benefit of the common man.

Comments

comments