CPEC project platform of regional connectivity, prosperity: Chinese ambassador     

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing on Thursday said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is a platform of regional connectivity and prosperity.

Addressing a seminar titled “Pakistan China Relations and Next Phase of CPEC” in Islamabad, Yao Jing said that CPEC is a joint venture between Pakistan and China and it is a major part of the friendship between the two countries.

The Chinese ambassador said Pakistan and China are united to promote regional peace and stability as well as social and economic development, Radio Pakistan reported.

Yao Jing said Pakistan is the closest and the most valuable friend of China. We appreciate the support and solidarity expressed by the people and government of Pakistan with China in combating the coronavirus outbreak, he added.

Earlier on February 12, a Chinese scholar had said that the completion of the second phase projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would bring a huge number of employment opportunities for Pakistani people.

“So far as I know, the first phase of the CEPC has been successfully completed. Now China and Pakistan are committed to comprehensively promoting the development of the second phase projects, he had said in a statement as quoted by a state-run news agency.

