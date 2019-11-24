CPEC projects moving in right direction, says Razak Dawood

KARACHI: Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile and Production Abdul Razak Dawood on Sunday said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is heading into the right direction, ARY News reported.

Talking to the media during his visit to the 11th mega “Interiors Pakistan” international exhibition at Expo Centre, Razak Dawood said that CPEC besides other Chinese projects were being successfully completed.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking effective measures to increase exports for the economic stability of the country.

He said that the government provided incentives to the textile sector after which the textile exports have been enhanced. The Advisor said that reforms were being introduced in various sectors to put the country on way to progress.

“Govt making efforts to control inflation in the country,” said commerce advisor.

Read More: Economic diplomacy yielding positive results: FM Qureshi

Later, he also visited various stalls of the exhibition.

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has dubbed China Pakistan Economic Corridor as first priority of Pakistan.

In a series of tweets, SAPM Awan said this great passage will open new vistas of economic development and prosperity for not only Pakistan and China, but also for the whole region.

Not concurring with the US concerns on the project, SAPM Awan said CPEC is a guarantor to our economic development.

