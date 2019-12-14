CPO Lahore chairs meeting to review law and order situation

LAHORE: Central Police Officer (CPO) Lahore on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting to chalk out strategy for the arrest of the lawyers involved in attack over Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by the high ranked police officers in Lahore, here today.

The meeting chaired by the CPO, agreed to take stern actions against the law violators to main law and order situation in the province at every cost.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Investigation Inam Javed said that two separate First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered against the protesting lawyers.

He said the lawyer who was seen opening firing in the CCTV footage has been identified as Malik Adeel. Mr. Inam Javed is said to be resident of Iqbal Town and his father name was Malik Ahsan.

At least 52 lawyers, who were arrested after the attack over PIC, were presented before an anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Thursday evening.

The accused were brought to court under heavy security to avoid any untoward incident.

Two First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered against over 250 lawyers who attacked Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore.

