Crackdown against polythene bags in KP

PESHAWAR: In order to protect the environment, a massive crackdown on the use and sale of polythene bags has been launched throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per the directives of the chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the crackdown against the manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers of polythene bags is underway to stop the use of polythene bags.

The crackdown is underway in Swat, Shangla, Buner, Lower and Upper Dir, Malakand Division, Chitral and Bajaur.

During the action, 66 polythene bags centre were sealed in Malakand and three factories were also sealed in Lower Dir.

On March 7, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had issued orders to impose a ban on the use of polythene bags (Plastic Shopping Bags) in the province.

While presiding over a meeting regarding the ban on polythene bags and its alternate solution, the chief minister had also directed to constitute a committee to be headed by Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, which would recommend an alternate solution against the use of polythene bags.

The KP CM also underscored the need for a comprehensive campaign through print, electronic and social media for awareness of the general public in this respect.

