Cracker attack leaves one Sindh Rangers man injured in Karachi

Cracker Attack Sindh Rangers

KARACHI: A Pakistan Rangers Sindh man got injured in a cracker attack outside Karachi University on Tuesday, ARY News reported. 

The Sindh Rangers personnel was discharging his duties outside the Karachi University (KU) when he was attacked with a cracker. Rescue sources said that two suspects riding motorbike fled away after throwing a cracker.

Earlier this year, one Rangers personnel got injured after miscreants hurled a cracker at the law enforcing authority’s vehicle in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi.

Read more: ATC awards 29-year jail term to four attackers of Rangers check post in Karachi

According to police, the incident occurred in block 5 of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, when armed motorcyclists hurled the explosive material at a Rangers van that stopped by a tyre-repair shop.

One personnel of the law enforcing authority sustained injuries after broken glasses pierced through his body.

