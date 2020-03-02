A video showed an enraged driver hitting another car carrying an infant after an altercation with the motorist in another silver vehicle in a residential area in Ilford located in east London.

The furious man, wearing a purple jumper and driving a silver Nissan Micra, is seen kicking the door of the other parked car holding a family-of-three in the video. The Nissan driver’s car appeared to have hit the parked vehicle holding a family-of-three.

When the driver of the parked car drove the vehicle a couple of steps away, Nissan driver has immediately reversed his vehicle and smashed it through the door. The man in the second car was lucky to remain safe from being hit by just a few inches.

This shocking act outraged the passers-by who ran towards the Nissan to stop it, however, the driver drove-off the scene after making rude gestures to the passer-by filming his moves.

It is unknown whether the incident was reported to the police or not, reported Dailymail UK.

