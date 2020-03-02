Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Crazy driver flashes extreme anger by hitting another car

Driver hits car

A video showed an enraged driver hitting another car carrying an infant after an altercation with the motorist in another silver vehicle in a residential area in Ilford located in east London.

The furious man, wearing a purple jumper and driving a silver Nissan Micra, is seen kicking the door of the other parked car holding a family-of-three in the video. The Nissan driver’s car appeared to have hit the parked vehicle holding a family-of-three.

Driver hits car

When the driver of the parked car drove the vehicle a couple of steps away, Nissan driver has immediately reversed his vehicle and smashed it through the door. The man in the second car was lucky to remain safe from being hit by just a few inches.

Driver hits car

This shocking act outraged the passers-by who ran towards the Nissan to stop it, however, the driver drove-off the scene after making rude gestures to the passer-by filming his moves.

It is unknown whether the incident was reported to the police or not, reported Dailymail UK.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

WATCH: Passengers try, fail to grab pigeons who got inside an airplane in India

Offbeat

Gujarat middle-aged man and woman elope for second time

ScienceTechnology

Trending TikTok challenge can lead to life-threatening diseases

ScienceTechnology

Unusual photo of ‘floating man’ appears on Google’s Street View


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close