Creepy ‘alien’ like creature found floating off coast of Alaska

A mysterious sea creature has caught by a fisherman off of the coast of Alaska and video has gone viral on the internet.

Footage posted by Sarah Vasser-Alford shows the orange animal making rhythmic movements as it extends its long, curly tentacles.

Crazy deep sea creature! Actually called a Basket Star. Prince of Wales Island Alaska. And yes it was placed back in the water unharmed. Posted by Sarah Vasser-Alford on Thursday, August 15, 2019

Vasser-Alford found the strange catch during a halibut-fishing expedition in August off Prince Of Wales Island, according to the Mirror.

The viral clip has garnered 1.1 million views and more than 18,000 shares, with many wondering what the heck was on her line.

Comments described the creature as “alien” with one person joking, “This is what ramen does inside your belly when you sleep at night.”

Another viewer described that it could be ‘live coral’.

However, the animal was identified as a basket star, which belongs to an echinoderm group known as brittle stars, with a disk-shaped body and five flexible arms.

Some users demanded to put it back in the water VasserAlford did the same.

“It was placed back in the water unharmed,” VasserAlford wrote below her video.

Comments

comments