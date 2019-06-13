Web Analytics
Angry cricket fan becomes a meme after Pakistan-Australia world cup encounter

Anyone can go viral on social media within seconds for all the right or wrong reasons. During Pakistan vs Australia’s World Cup match on Wednesday, a cricket fan’s ‘angry’ reaction caught everyone’s attention and social media can’t get enough of him. 

Akhtar Malik, a fan present at Country Ground, Taunton who witnessed the game kept staring at cricketer Asif Ali angrily when he dropped David Warner’s catch at 104.

ICC was quick to share his reaction as well on Twitter which quickly went viral.

In an interview with Zainab Abbas, Malik said that he came from London to watch the game. “I was angry because Asif dropped a simple catch but I couldn’t say anything to him because he recently came out of a family tragedy.”

Well, this passionate cricket fan’s reaction full of disappointment and anger was natural because Pakistan disappointed their fans with their poor fielding on the day.

Within 24 hours, this fan is a social media star with numerous memes made on him. His is so popular now that people have put up his ‘priceless reaction’ as their Facebook display pictures. Well, we aren’t sure how Malik is handling all the fame.

