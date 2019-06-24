Spirit of Cricket: Indian fan wins hearts by supporting Pakistan

The Lord’s cricket ground turned all green on Sunday to support Pakistan team for their World Cup clash against South Africa. An Indian fan, however, stole the limelight and won hearts by cheering for the men in green.

He was spotted donning an Indian jersey accompanied by Pakistani fans at the Home of Cricket. He held a placard that said “Neighbours support! Come on Pakistan.”

His picture was an instant hit on the internet after it was shared by Cricket World Cup’s official Twitter account.

Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi also took to Twitter to laud him for spreading the message of peace and love.

#PAKvSA Yaar aap jo bhee ho… Nafraton ke is daur mein aap ne mohabbat se dil jeet liya. Hum Pakistani tau hain hee mohabbat ke bhookay… MUBARIKKKKKK Pakistan Cricket Team!!!! 😁❤️🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/iq8Hk4EfHr — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) June 23, 2019

Pakistan won a crucial match against the Proteas by 49 runs to keep their semi-finals hopes alive. Following their dismal performance against arch rivals India at Old Trafford Manchester on June 16, the cricketers faced a lot of heat.

