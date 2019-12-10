Usually it is either a rainfall or other natural causes delaying a match but yesterday an uninvited guest delayed the start of a cricket match in India.

SNAKE STOPS PLAY! There was a visitor on the field to delay the start of the match. Follow it live – https://t.co/MrXmWO1GFo#APvVID @paytm #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/1GptRSyUHq — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 9, 2019

A snake wandered out into pitch just as players were getting into position.

The Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha in Vijayawada was delayed for several minutes when the snake slithered out into the pitch while Vidarbha players were taking the field.

Read More: Protests after snake kills Indian schoolgirl in class

A video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the sport’s governing body, shows players attempting the shoo the snake away from the field.

The serpent was eventually ejected, allowing the players to take their positions and began the match.

Comments

comments