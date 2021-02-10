PTI-led GB govt announces to construct cricket stadium in Nagar

Web Analytics
SKARDU: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday announced to construct a cricket stadium at Pisan in Nagar district this year, ARY News reported.

This was announced by Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan during a meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani.

The chief minister also posted pictures of the meeting with PCB chief on his Twitter account.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani met with Gilgit-Baltistan CM Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan to discuss matters related to cricket promotion issues.

During the meeting, it was decided that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Gilgit-Baltistan would plan a cricket stadium at Pisan in Nagar this year.

On the occasion, Khalid Khurshid said that the construction of a cricket stadium in Nagar will provide an opportunity to play cricket in very favorable weather in the summer season as it gets very hot in other parts of the country.

The ground came into the limelight after former cricketer Umar Gul has shared the picture of Pisan’s cricket ground and asked authorities to establish it into a proper cricket stadium.

