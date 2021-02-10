PTI-led GB govt announces to construct cricket stadium in Nagar

SKARDU: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday announced to construct a cricket stadium at Pisan in Nagar district this year, ARY News reported.

This was announced by Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan during a meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani.

The chief minister also posted pictures of the meeting with PCB chief on his Twitter account.

Cons of Pissan Stadium will ensure:- Cricket in a highly favorable weather (temp 20°C) in peak summer when rest of the country faces scorching heat. Cricket at a place surrounded by perfect natural scenery (Rakaposhi, Glacier & Greenery).@TheRealPCB@shoaib100mph@mdk_gul pic.twitter.com/DaIBSxl7RR — Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan (@AbdulKhalidPTI) February 9, 2021

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani met with Gilgit-Baltistan CM Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan to discuss matters related to cricket promotion issues.

During the meeting, it was decided that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Gilgit-Baltistan would plan a cricket stadium at Pisan in Nagar this year.

On the occasion, Khalid Khurshid said that the construction of a cricket stadium in Nagar will provide an opportunity to play cricket in very favorable weather in the summer season as it gets very hot in other parts of the country.

Nothing can beat the beauty of our very own #Pakistan this is Pisan cricket ground in #Gilgit😍 how breathtaking is this! I would request the newly elected CM Gilgit Baltistan to look into it n help the players there by providing them will all the facilities @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/9Kybzz1xiw — Umar Gul (@mdk_gul) February 4, 2021

The ground came into the limelight after former cricketer Umar Gul has shared the picture of Pisan’s cricket ground and asked authorities to establish it into a proper cricket stadium.

