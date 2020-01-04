Cricket team goes all out for 44 runs

A cricket team on Saturday faced a humiliating situation when it was bowled out for the lowest total of 44 runs in an innings as most of its players failed to enter into the double figures.

The match was played at Airforce Complex Ground, Palam, New Delhi in India during the domestic season of Ranji Trophy between Maharashtra and Services teams. The entire team was bowled out in just 30 overs and only two Maharashtra batsmen got into double figures while four batters failed to open their account as Poonia, the captain of the Services team, and his other teammates kept striking at regular intervals.

Pathania started the slide, getting rid of opener Murtaza Trunkwala (0) in the opening over by leaving his stumps in disarray. The other opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (4) lasted 12 balls before falling to Pandey. The experienced Ankit Bawne was trapped leg-before for 6 by Poonia for his first wicket.

Satyajit Bachhav (11) and Chirag Khurana (14) put on 22 runs for the sixth wicket, the highest of the Maharashtra innings before the lower order caved in for the addition of four more runs from 40 for six.

When Services batted, Mukesh Choudhary (1/17) struck early as he had Nakul Varma leg-before for a duck in the second over. Ravi Chauhan (49 batting) and skipper Rajat Paliwal (42) added 69 runs to hand Services the advantage before the latter was caught behind by VV More off MD Ingale.

Chauhan and Rahul Singh Gahlaut (22 batting) ensured that Services finished the day without any further loss and the two will look to press home the advantage on day two.

