Cricketer Hassan Ali joins TikTok, asks fans to follow him

After a number of TV personalities joined TikTok, even cricketers are flocking to the video-sharing app, and Hassan Ali is the latest to join it!

The young bowler, who recently welcomed his first child with wife Samia, took to Instagram stories to announce his arrival on the popular app, sharing a picture of himself with his TikTok username: @Ha55an32ali.

“Follow me on TikTok,” he wrote, urging fans and followers to join him on his journey.

Hassan isn’t the only known personality to turn to TikTok in recent months – just last week, A-List actor Ayeza Khan also announced that she has joined the app!

